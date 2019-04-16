Sudanese troops to stay put in Yemen

The new rulers in Khartoum have said Sudanese troops would remain in Yemen as part of a Saudi-led military coalition.The troops were deployed there by former President Omar Bashir who was forced from power last week.

The deputy head of military council, Lt. Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said in a short statement that the Sudanese troops will remain committed to their obligation in Yemen until their mission is done.

This comes days after the military council seized power from Bashir following nationwide protests.

Sudanese troops have been participating in the war in Yemen since 2015 with up to 10, 000 service members active in the war-ravaged country.