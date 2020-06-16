International › APA

Sudan’s Bashir may not land in ICC net

Published on 16.06.2020 by APA News

A senior prosecutor in Khartoum has said ousted president Omar al-Bashir and other Sudanese wanted on war crimes charges may not be turned in to the International Criminal Court, APA learnt on Tuesday.Speaking on Monday, Tagelsir al-Hebir there may be no extradition for Sudanese citizens to the ICC since they may not necessarily appear in person at the Hague for trial. 

Stopping short of referring to Bashir personally, Hebr, claimed there may be obstacles of a legal nature to extradite those wanted by the ICC.

He has not ruled out cooperating with the ICC on other matters.

Two ICC arrest warrants have been issued against Bashir for his alleged role in the killing of civilians during the conflict in the restive Sudanese region of Darfur in the early 2000s. 

He faces genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity charges first brought against him in 2009.

Bashir who was ousted following violent protests last year, had dismissed the charges as nonsense.

