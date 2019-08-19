Sudan’s deposed leader paraded in court

Sudan’s ousted leader Omar al-Bashir has been made to appear in a court in the capital Khartoum on Monday amidst heavy security.Bashir was spirited to court charged with corruption after millions of US dollars were allegedly found stashed in his private residence in Khartoum.

His trial which was origjnally scheduled for July was deferred after judicial sources decided that the death of his moth that month had taken a toll on Mr Bashir’s mental state.

The 75-year old has been held at an undisclosed location since he was deposed by the Sudanese military in April following months of street protests.