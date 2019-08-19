International › APA

Happening now

Sudan’s deposed leader paraded in court

Published on 19.08.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Sudan’s ousted leader Omar al-Bashir has been made to appear in a court in the capital Khartoum on Monday amidst heavy security.Bashir was spirited to court charged with corruption after millions of US dollars were allegedly found stashed in his private residence in Khartoum. 

His trial which was origjnally scheduled for July was deferred after judicial sources decided that the death of his moth that month had taken a toll on Mr Bashir’s mental state.

The 75-year old has been held at an undisclosed location since he was deposed by the Sudanese military in April following months of street protests.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top