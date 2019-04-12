Sudan’s military take-over not solution-AU

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has said that the military take-over is not the appropriate response to the challenges facing Sudan and the aspirations of its people, in a statement obtained Friday by APA in Kigali.Following the announcement of the Sudan’s First Vice President and Minister of Defence Lt. General Awad Ibn Auf on the suspension of the Constitution, the dissolution of the National Assembly, the formation of a military-led transitional government which will rule for two years, urges all concerned to exercise calm and utmost restraint and to respect the rights of citizens, foreign nationals and private property in the interest of the country and its people.

The Chairperson also recalls the 2000 Lomé Declaration on the unconstitutional change of Government and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, which strongly condemn any unconstitutional change of Government and commit member states to the

respect of the rule of law, democratic principles and human rights.

“In view of the ongoing developments, AU reiterate these provisions and it look forward to the Peace and Security Council meeting swiftly to consider the situation and take the appropriate decisions,” the statement added.

The Chairperson expresses the African Union solidarity with the people of Sudan, and pledges its commitment and readiness to support Sudan during this period, in line with the relevant AU instruments and principles.