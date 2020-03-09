International › APA

Sudan’s Premier survives assassination attempt

Published on 09.03.2020 at 15h21

Sudanese Prime minister Abdalla hammdok has survived assassination attempt on Monday morning after terrorist explosion attack hit his convoy. Said the prime minister office in a statementThe “terrorists  attack”was accompanied by  gun shooting from Coopar bridge where the attack happened.  

The PM who was heading to his office didn’t injured but one of his guards suffered injuries. According to the statement. 

Meanwhile Sudan police said  in a statement  the terrioist  attack which trageted the prime minister injured  a police man  and  damaged  several cars including two  of office of PM cars .

Police said the  the explosion targeted  the prime minister  convey  accompanied by gun shooting .

 Police described the act as  strange in Sudan history and  declared emergency readiness across Sudan to bring those how behind the  the attack to justice. 

Hamdok was appointed last August as prime minister by  collation of parties of freedom and change which  organized  protests   that led to downfall of former Islamic regime of Omer Al-Bashir. 

