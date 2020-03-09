Sudan’s Premier survives assassination attempt

Sudanese Prime minister Abdalla hammdok has survived assassination attempt on Monday morning after terrorist explosion attack hit his convoy. Said the prime minister office in a statementThe “terrorists attack”was accompanied by gun shooting from Coopar bridge where the attack happened.

The PM who was heading to his office didn’t injured but one of his guards suffered injuries. According to the statement.

Meanwhile Sudan police said in a statement the terrioist attack which trageted the prime minister injured a police man and damaged several cars including two of office of PM cars .

Police said the the explosion targeted the prime minister convey accompanied by gun shooting .

Police described the act as strange in Sudan history and declared emergency readiness across Sudan to bring those how behind the the attack to justice.

Hamdok was appointed last August as prime minister by collation of parties of freedom and change which organized protests that led to downfall of former Islamic regime of Omer Al-Bashir.