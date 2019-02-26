Sudan’s president bans demonstration amid growing call for him to stop down

Sudan’s president Omer al-Bashir has banned unauthorized demonstrations, sit-ins strikes and gathering in series decree of emergency following growing call on him to step down.Sudan leader’s decision on Monday put punishment of Jailing 10 years or fine of 50.000SDG nearly ($1000US) to those who don’t comply with the decrees .Security forces were given power to inter any building, search it, and arrest personals.

It came amid fresh protests on Monday in several parts of the Capital Khartoum in including an area near to the presidential palace where police fired tear gas to dispersed hundreds.

On friday the president named 17 major& Lieutenant generals as governor of states after imposed one –year national state of emergency and dissolved federal and state governments.

Wide nation protests against al-Bashir, has been in power for nearly 30 years, entered its third months.

According to activities, 59 killed by security forces and over three thousands arrested since December.

Bashir is wanted by international criminal court over crimes against humanity and Genocide in Darfur regains, West Sudan.