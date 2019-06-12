Sudan’s rivals to resume talks Soon

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change have agreed to resume talks soon.The two sides reached agreement following a separate discussion held with Ethiopian Special Envoy to the Sudan, Ambassador Mohamoud Dirir፣ in Khartoum on Tuesday and mediation facilitated by Ethiopian Prime Mnister Abiy Ahmed.

The Special Envoy has also exchanged views with the other political groups and personalities in the Sudan.

According to a press release the Ethiopian Embassy in Khartoum issued after the meeting, the two sides agreed to uphold what they had agreed before the suspension of the negotiation, regarding the structures, Powers and Responsibilities of the Transitional Government.

The agreed to resume talks soon in good-faith to iron-out the remaining outstanding points, including the Sovereign Council and other relevant matters and to refrain from inflammatory statements and de-escalate tensions.

The Transitional Military Council has also agreed to take confidence-building measures including the release of Political Prisoners.

On the other hand, the Forces for Freedom and Change has agreed to call-off the civil-disobedience.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia visited the Sudan on June 7, 2019, with the objective of seeking peaceful resolution of the political situations in the Sudan.

In light of the brotherly relations, and good neighborliness between Ethiopia and the Sudan, the Prime Minister has taken the Initiative to mediate between the Sudanese political forces to facilitate smooth transition in this Country.