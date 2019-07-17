Sudan’s ruling generals protest power-sharing deal

Sudan’s ruling generals have protested against deal signed by leaders to create a transitional power-sharing body, after weeks of negotiations aimed at breaking the political deadlock that has gripped the country since the overthrowing of President Omar al-Bashir in April.The accord was signed on Wednesday by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance came after a series of negotiation mediated by Ethiopia and the African Union.

The two sides are still working on a much more contentious constitutional declaration, which is expected to be signed on Friday, according to an African Union mediator.

“The political agreement specifies that there will be five members from each side in the sovereign council, which effectively will be the presidency of the country,” Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan said from Addis Ababa in neighboring Ethiopia.

“There will be members nominated by the FFC to the executive council which will be considered the ministers,” she added.

The document doesn’t mention what roles the sovereign and executive councils will have – that will be defined in the constitutional declaration, which is going to be the core of the transitional

agreement.

According to the framework agreement, which was reached on July 5, a general will head the sovereign council during the first 21 months of the transition, followed by a civilian for the remaining 18 months.

The ruling body is to oversee the formation of a transitional civilian administration that will govern for just over three years, after which elections would be held.

Morgan said that while the signing of the political accord on Wednesday was significant, she added that “there are still a lot obstacles to overcome before Sudan’s transition is complete”