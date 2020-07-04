Suicide bomber strikes Mogadishu port

A suicide bomber has targeted the main port in the Somalia capital Mogadishu in a dawn raid on Saturday.A heavy explosion and gunfire was heard on a road leading to the port after an apparent bomber sped his car at a checkpoint in the area.

There is no indication yet of any casualty but eyewitness accounts speak of Somali security personnel being deployed to the port and the scene of the blast an hour after the incident.

Other account conjured up a scene of utter confusion as port workers scrambled to safety amidst falling shards from the explosion.

The latest attack comes barely a week after another suicide bomber struck a military base in the capital killing two people.

The Somali militant group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the June 23rd incursion.

The attacker who had rigged with explosives blew himself after infiltrating a queue of recruits at a training camp run by the Turkish military.

The blast went off before sentries could stop him at the entrance to the academy commonly called Turksom which is responsible for training recruits for the Somali army.

The Turkish military has been running the academy since 2017.

Although al-Shabaab fighters have been largely driven from most urban areas around Somalia, they have retained a capacity to launch attacks on targets in the capital.