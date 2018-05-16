Suicide bombers kill five, injure six

A male suicide bomber on Tuesday night killed five members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and injured six others in Madarari area in Konduga council of Borno state in Nigeria’s North East region.Mr. Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Zonal Information Officer, of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who confirmed the incident, said that the bomber detonated his Improvised Explosive Device (IED), at a military check point killing the victims.

Malam Bello Danbatta, the spokesperson of the Civilian JTF, said he lost four of his men, including the leader of the task force in Konduga.

Danbatta described the loss as shocking and said that many of his members had lost their lives fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

”We evacuated the injured victims to the state specialist hospital for treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it killed six Boko Haram members during its clearance operations at Gashigar in Borno State.

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, said some of the terrorists were wounded, while weapons were recovered during the encounter.

According to him, troops also successfully cleared Gambori, Dumbawa, Damsu, Awardi, Kanaram, Laridi, Malumdi and Yaramdi villages at the fringe of the Sambisa forest.