Summit on Libya opens in Brazzaville

The 8th Summit of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya opens this Thursday, January 30 in Brazzaville, to make the voice of Africa heard and update the African Union (AU) roadmap for the Libyan crisis.This important meeting which is held in the wake of the recent international conference in Berlin, Germany on peace in Libya a few days before the 33rd Session of the conference of heads of state and government of the African Union in Addis Ababa is part of the actions carried out by Africa for the settlement of the Libyan conflict.

This summit brings together several major players in the Libyan crisis, in this case the heads of state and government of the High Level Committee, representatives of African member countries of the United Nations Security Council, those of the countries of the AU Peace and Security Council, representatives of the Sahel and Saharan States, as well as international partners on this issue, in particular Germany, Russia, France, Italy and the United Nations.

The various parties in the Libyan conflict are represented by the supporters of the main protagonists of this war, which is prompting the disintegration of the country.

Meetings on the Libyan crisis constitute an opportunity for the Congolese head of state, Denis Sassou Nguesso, to reaffirm in his capacity as Chairman of the African Union High Level Committee on Libya, the position of the continent.

A position which is essentially focused on holding an inclusive Inter Libyan National Reconciliation Forum, prior to the holding of free, credible and peaceful elections.

Participants will also update the AU roadmap on Libya, including the establishment of the preparatory committee and the facilitation committee, as well as the definition of the modalities for organizing the forum.