Supreme Commander of Cameroon’s Army Reinforces the North-West and West Fronts

Paul Biya issued a decree on 14 July 2022 appointing new officials in the central administration and territorial commands of the Ministry of Defence.

The act of the President of the Republic appoints Brigadier General Nka Valère as commander of the International War College in Yaounde. He takes command of this training unit after serving as commander of the 5th Joint Military Region. He took command in October 2020. He initiated the operations “Clean Bamenda” and “Clean Kumbo” in a context marked by the security crisis driven by the Anglophone separatists.

It is also in this troubled context accentuated by the extension of the security crisis in the Western region that his successor takes command. The new commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Bouba Dobekreo leaves the command of the 1st sector of the Multinational Force (MNF) in the Lake Chad Basin.

A figure in the fight against the Islamist sect Boko Haram in the Far North for the past seven years, the general officer takes the reins of the military region covering the North West and South West. The major challenge here is the reduction of the capacity of nuisance and deployment of separatist armed groups that are rampant in the North West and West.

Brigadier General Nka Valère replaces Colonel Pierre Loti Tiokap at the Yaounde War College. The latter takes the place of Brigadier General Bouba Dobkreo. He is now the 1st sector commander of the Multinational Force of the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

The decree N°2022/299 of 14 July 2022 which appoints them, also appoints Brigadier General Housseini Djibo as commander of the 5th gendarmerie region. He was previously commander of the first gendarmerie region in Yaounde. The 5th Gendarmerie Region is a defence district covering the North West and West regions. The new commander will have to deal with Anglophone separatist militias who have made a habit of attacking gendarmerie posts.

He replaces Brigadier General Ekongwese Divine Nnoko who was assigned as commander of the second gendarmerie region. This region covers the Littoral and the South West regions. The latter, like the North West region, has been in the grip of the security crisis since 2016.