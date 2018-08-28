Survey rules out emergence of new political leadership in Nigeria

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nigerians say that the existing political structures cannot guarantee the emergence of a new political leadership in the country.The people, who expressed the view in a survey say that that the new political parties would not make serious impact on the polity or assure young persons of opportunity to lead.

Prof. Adeolu Durotoye, a professor of Political Science, said the registration of new political parties might not guarantee the emergence of youths as leaders under the current political dispensation.

He said there were no clear prospects of getting a new political leadership from the current political actors.

Durotoye, however, said that some of the current policy initiatives might provide a form of learning process and preparation stage for the youth.

The don said it was still possible that the younger generations, if encouraged to join politics and given level playing grounds, could change the system.

On the Not Too Young To Run Act, Durotoye said the law had broken the barriers preventing youths from vying for elective positions.

”The law has given hope and assurance to the youths that they can become political leaders if they have what it takes with the support of the people.

”Since the constitution does not allow for independent candidacy, the emerging political parties would serve as a ground and platform for young people to test their popularity and acceptance,” he said.

Another political scientist, Dr. Olukunle Boboye, expressed pessimism about the emergence of a new political order through registration of new political parties, saying the established political structure would not allow that to happen.

Boboye, however, said the Not -Too-Young To-Run Act would give youths interested in politics the opportunity to vie for positions of leadership.

”The purpose may not be achieved now. Some of our current political leaders hardly believe in the ability of youths, believing only they have monopoly of ideology to govern the country,” he said.

For Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the Secretary of Unity Forum, a pressure group of All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, the current political structure would not ensure the emergence of a new leadership that could serve the interests of Nigerians.

He said the registration of new political parties would not guarantee the emergence of youths as leaders, stressing that mere enactment of laws was not enough.

Olatubosun stated that human and financial challenges were major factors hindering the access of youths to power.

Similarly, Mr. Akinyemi Akinlabi, a former Chairman of Ibadan Central Local Government, believes the political structure would not serve the interest of Nigerians “because it is a recycling of the existing and old horses”.

He stated that the Not Too Young To Run Act would not facilitate the emergence of new political leadership because “the youths are too weak in ideas and funds needed to facilitate political change”.

Akinlabi also described the registration of new political parties as “absolutely unnecessary as it is just a proliferation of the political space”.

“The major challenges blocking the youths from getting to power in Nigeria include the greedy adults in the political class, the corrupt social system and monetisation of the electoral system,” he added.

He said that the newly registered political parties would not change the political order “because they were formed and populated by the same old brigade”.