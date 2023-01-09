International › APA

Suspected Mozambican kidnapping kingpin arrested in S/Africa

Published on 09.01.2023 at 14h21 by APA News

A Mozambican national believed to be the kingpin of a ring involved in kidnappings for ransom in Mozambique has been remanded in custody after appearing before a Johannesburg magistrate on Monday.Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy, 50, was arrested in South Africa on Saturday evening at an upmarket estate in Centurion, Johannesburg. 

He is suspected to be the kingpin of a transnational kidnapping-for-ransom ring that had been operating since 2018.

During the arrest police seized a 9mm licensed firearm, fourteen 9mm cartridges, five cell phones, multiple bank cards for South African banks as well as several South African and Mozambican SIM cards.

He was remanded in custody to January 16 when he appeared at the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court.

He was arrested on a warrant of arrest and extradition request by the government of Mozambique which was issued in July 2022. 

