Suspected saboteurs blow up Senegal bridge

An unidentified group of suspected saboteurs has blown up part of a bridge in the southern Senegalese town of Nyassia after rigging it with explosives, according to local press reports.Local reporters on Thursday claimed a fisherman was killed.

The incident which happened on the night of Wednesday into Thursday caused extensive damage on a part of the Niambalang Bridge and left seven huts burnt down, according to reports by private Radio Futures Medias (RFM).

It said the assailants took away a huge amount of money, after robbing victims of their properties.

The likelihood that the separatist Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) could have been responsible for the attack was quickly dismissed by Saliou Sambou, a former governor of Dakar.

A native of the region, Sambou said the incident bore the signs of a terrorist attack instead.

“This type of attack on heavy investment by the Senegalese government to open up the Casamance province is nothing we expect from the MFDC. People can think of them but personally, I don’t think the MFDC will try to blow up bridges” he maintained.

“Currently, we have threats surrounding us, notably with the case of Imam Alioune Ndao, the presumed ringleader of suspected jihadists currently standing trial in Dakar, the Nigerian sect Boko Haram, and people jealous of Senegal’s stability and want to destabilize it” Sambou added.

This incident comes four months after the massacre of ten wood cutters in the forest of Bofa-Bayotte, southern Senegal on January 6, 2018.