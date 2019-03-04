Suspected Vietnamese ivory smugglers arrested in Uganda

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) customs enforcement intelligence officers at Entebbe International Airport have intercepted and offloaded two Vietnamese nationals wanted for ivory smuggling.According to a URA statement released on Monday, Nguyen Van Thanh and Dinh Van Chung were taken off from Qatar Airways Sunday as the duo attempted to flee Uganda ostensibly to evade prosecution.

The duo is part of the eighteen-man wanted racket suspected to be behind the so-called dirty ivory and pangolin trade in Africa.

This racket said to have been operating in Uganda for the last three years is suspected to be behind the largest ever consignment of 262 pieces of ivory weighing 3,299 Kilograms which URA confiscated earlier this year.

The initial group of Vietnamese arrested and charged earlier includes Nguyen Son Dong, a Director of Wisdom Theta Limited and Pham Van.

The other is a woman identified as Phung Thi Lien.

The trio was charged under the East African Community Customs Management Act of 2004 for being in possession of prohibited goods and conspiracy to commit felony.

They were later released on bail.

URA in the statement further notes that the hunt for sixteen other suspects who are still at large is still on.