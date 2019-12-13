Suspension of electricity workers’ strike, minimum wage crisis dominate Nigerian press

The suspension of the two-day national strike by electricity workers and the planned industrial action to force states to pay minimum wage are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Nation reported that Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday when the electricity workers called off their two-day old strike after reaching an agreement with the Federal Government.

The strike was already taking a toll on businesses and public institutions in many cities.

The Daily Trust said that Nigeria Labour Congress has given December 31, 2019 deadline to 32 state governors to either pay the N30, 000 new minimum wage or risk an industrial action.

ThisDay reported that the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has unveiled a beneficial ownership register, which holds the details of real owners of oil blocks and solid minerals acreages in Nigeria.

The Guardian said that the Federal Government is planning to carry out frequency audit on all the spectrum licences issued from inception till date in order to determine the amount paid, appropriate usage and others issues around such licences.

Channels Television said the Senate on Thursday began moves to regulate Health Insurance in the country in a way that would allow poor Nigerians access to quality healthcare.

According to the upper chamber, this can be realised by seeking the establishment of the National Health Insurance Commission.

The Punch said there was tension in Benin, the Edo State capital on Thursday, over a rally that a faction of the All Progressives Congress loyal to its National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, will hold on Friday.

The Sun said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Turkish Airlines flights into Nigeria over the perennial cases of missing luggage of passengers or passengers not arriving alongside their checked-in luggage. The suspension takes effect from December 16 if the airline does not resolve the perennial logjam.

The Acting Director-General of the authority, Captain Abdullahi Sidi, who made the disclosure in a statement noted that the incidences assumed a frightening dimension two weeks ago and that all efforts to resolve the issue has proved abortive.