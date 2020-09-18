Suspension of Missions still in force – ECOWAS President

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, says that he has observed that some members of staff have started to go on mission despite the fact that the embargo on mission is not yet lifted.Brou noted in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, September 17, that although substantial progress has been recorded in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the ECOWAS region, there are still active cases of the virus in the region.

He added that the West African the Health Organisation (WAHO) had on Tuesday, September 15, reported that the ECOWAS Region recorded 169,690 confirmed cases, from which there were 145,770 recoveries, 21,372 active cases and regrettably 2,541 deaths.

The ECOWAS President reiterated that the welfare of the staff is of paramount importance to the management of the Commission.

“In this regard, all missions remain suspended until further notice. In addition, all meetings are to remain conducted virtually. Any request for physical meeting with delegates from Member States should have my authorization. Such physical meetings should observe all necessary COVID-19 related health protocol as issued by the West African Health Organisation, WAHO, or national health authorities,” he said.

He appealed to all staff members to continue to stay safe..