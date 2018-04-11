SW CPDM Parliamentary hopefuls begin campaigns with free maize seeds

Parliamentary election hopefuls of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) in the South West Region have begun subtle campaigns for their candidatures in the upcoming legislative elections with free maize seeds distribution.

In Fako like in Meme, the story of free maize seeds distributions was the same.

The Vice President of the National Assembly, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, on Thursday, April 5, 2018, was at the Bonakanda Community Field in Buea Subdivision, where she donated farm inputs, free maize seeds, wheelbarrows, watering cans, spraying cans, bags of fertilizer and hand trucks to the farming population.

She also doled out FCFA 600,000 to support the water scheme projects in the area and an additional FCFA 400,000 for those who came out to welcome her.

Speaking during the visit, the MP of Fako West Constituency said it was necessary to visit the community to continue reminding them that there is no price for peace. She appealed to the population to continue working for the CPDM party, especially as the legislative and municipal elections are fast approaching.

In Meme Division, the YCPDM, President of Meme IA, Humphrey Andong, also went round distributing free maize seeds to the farming population.

The donor said he intend to distribute some 300 kilograms of improved maize seeds to women across the nine Sub Sections of the party. To the YCPDM Section President, women deserve all the necessary support they can get.

On who was bank rolling the initiative, the Meme IA Youths President said it was his private money, but appealed to other top notches of the party in Meme like Senators Nfon Mukete Otte Mofa and Victor Nkelle Ngoh to support the initiative.

According to political pundits, the CPDM candidates are warming their way into the hearts of the electorates as the municipal and legislative elections approaches.