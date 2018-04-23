SW Governor attacked by gun men in Lebialem

Bernard Okalia Bilai’s convoy was shot at heavily to and fro his mission to Lebialem to install the newly appointed Senior Divisional Officer of Lebialem.

Passing through the Menoua in the West Division into Lebialem, the Governor’s convoy was met with bullets from from unknown men just after Alou but no casualty was recorded as security was beefed up around the convoy.

It is under high security that the Governor set foot on Lebialem where he installed Etta Mbokaya Ashu who was appointed on April 6 as the new SDO for the Division.

The SDO was installed in a dead city as most denizens have fled the village following violent clashes between security forces and armed men.

Traces of the March 22 attack on the SDO’s office could still be visible on the building and surroundings as Governor Okalia Bilai tasked the newly installed SDO to retore peace in the area.

Just less than 24hours after the installation, there was a fierce battle between security forces and gunmen that led to the dead of at least two soldiers an several others injured following an attack on the Aziz security post.