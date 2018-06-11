Swati student arrested ‘missionary work’ in Russia

A Swati woman has been arrested in Russia for allegedly engaging in missionary work after she was recorded singing in a church band in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, local media reported on Monday.According to the Times of Swaziland, Nosisa Shiba, who is studying at Nizhny Novgorod Medical Academy, was convicted and sentenced 7 000 Roubles (about US$125) for allegedly committing the crime of having “effectively taken part in a missionary conference organised by the Russian Association of Christians of the Evangelical Faith.

The newspaper reported that the Federal Security Service of Russia traced Shiba through a video on YouTube where she and other church members were singing during a sermon.

“It was reported that the local police and legal authorities interpreted this behaviour as missionary activity, incompatible with Shiba’s stated aims when entering the Russian Federation,” the newspaper reported.

The court also ruled that Shiba must be deported as soon as she finishes her final examinations on June 30.