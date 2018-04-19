Swazi king renames kingdom eSwatini

Rare history was made in Mbabane on Thursday when King Mswati III officially changed the kingdom’s name from Swaziland to eSwatini which translates as “Land of the Swazis”.The monarch has been referring to the kingdom as eSwatini years before the name change.

Accordingly citizens of the kingdom without gender differentiation would henceforth be known as eMaswati.

The kingdom has been known as Swaziland while under British colonial rule and continued with the name after independence.

The name change was welcomed by thousands of revelers who were attending festivities marking the eMaswati monarch’s 50th birthday at the Mavuso Trade Centre in the capital Mbabane.

The event also coincided with the kingdom’s 50th year of independence.

The king said the name change was a sign that the country was reasserting its own identity.

“As proclaimed in the Holy Bible the Almighty God has blessed us with a year of jubilee, which is a year of restoration and liberty – a year of pardon aimed at enhancing our peace,” the king said.

He said the celebrations reflected on the country’s milestones, and asked the nation to first have to give thanks to God for His blessings in good times and for his protection and guidance during challenging times.

He further pointed out that because of this, the Kingdom of eSwatini (former Swaziland) has been internationally renowned as a haven of peace, harmony and stability.

“We applaud eMaswati (Swazis) for fully embracing the philosophy of solving their differences in a peaceful manner.

“Differing viewpoints will always emerge in any society which makes it important to provide forums, such as sibaya, that accommodates diverse views” the monarch added.

The event was attended by the President of Taiwan Tsai Ingwen, Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue and other dignitaries.

King Mswati III ascended to the throne after the death of his father in 1986, becoming the youngest reigning monarch at the age of 18.