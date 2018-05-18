‘Swaziland’s’ new name eSwatini now official

The government in Eswatini on Thursday issued an official document that declares former Swaziland renamed as Eswatini, APA can report on Friday.The official gazette called Legal Notice No. 80 of 2018 read: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 64 (3) of the Constitution of Swaziland Act No. 1 of 2005, I, Mswati III, King and Ingwenyama of Eswatini makes the declaration that the name of the Kingdom of Swaziland is changed to Kingdom of Eswatini.”

Citizens of this country are now referred to as Emaswati, a noun that is in plural form of which the singular form is Liswati.

The government notice is said to have come into force on April 19, 2018, the day when the nation celebrated 50 years of the birth of King Mswati III and also 50 years of Independence, an event that was held at the Mavuso Trade and Exhibition Centre.

The gazette further states that reference in any written law or international agreement or legal document to Swaziland shall be read and construed as reference to Eswatini.

The name change was welcomed with mixed reactions by the nation, with some people saying that the government should bear the costs of changing all national documents such as national identity documents, passports and any others that dear the country’s insignia.