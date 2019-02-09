Sweden boosts Uganda’s Gender Based Violence fight with $28m program

The Embassy of Sweden in Kampala has launched the UN Joint Program on Gender Based Violence (GBV) for Uganda.The 5 year US$28 million program will support interventions to prevent and respond to GBV with integration of Sexual Reproductive Health Rights among Uganda’s hard to reach and vulnerable populations in 14 districts in Northern and Western Uganda.

The program will be implemented by UNFPA Uganda, UN Women in Uganda in partnership with the government of Uganda and the government of Sweden.

Speaking during the program launch in Kampala Uganda’s State Minister for Gender Peace Mutuuzo, GBV continues to be a social, public health and human rights concern in Uganda.

She says it is rooted in unequal power relations and prevention requires commitment at both the national and local level.

Sweden’s ambassador to Uganda Per Lindgärde emphasized that ending GBV and ensuring women’s, girl’s, men’s and boy’s security is a priority for Sweden.

“Strategic and concerted efforts are needed from all stakeholders if we are going to be able to end all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.” said Per Lindgärde

He said, the Swedish Embassy is pleased to work with the Government of Uganda, UNFPA, UN Women and partners to find ways to efficiently prevent and respond to Gender Based Violence in Uganda.