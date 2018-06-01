Sweden to support drought-hit farmers in Sahel

Sweden will help drought-stricken farmers and pastoralists in the Sahel countries, especially in Burkina Faso and Mali, particularly affected by the protracted harsh weather.The $9.9 million financial aid, channeled through the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), follows an appeal by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The UN agency has been urging support for four million people facing difficulties in the region after a drought in 2017 that devastated farmers’ crops and livestock.

Of the six Sahel countries, Burkina Faso and Mali are the most affected, and in the next few months more than one million farmers could face food shortages in the two countries.

“This contribution will support families’ livelihoods when they need it most. This is a time of lean season for livestock farmers desperate for fodder” Dominique Burgeon, director of FAO’s emergency and rehabilitation division and head of the country’s strategic livestock programme said.

In Burkina Faso, SIDA aid will enable FAO to make unconditional cash transfers, reach nearly 60,000 people and meet food and other urgent needs during the off-season, which spans from May to August.

In addition, more than 24,000 people will benefit from cash transfers in exchange for work done, including rehabilitating water points or restoring roads and degraded lands.

Farmers will also receive fodder and domestic animals (sheep, goats, poultry or pigs) to replenish their livestock against forecasts of increased livestock mortality (2-8 percent) this year.

Communities living in six Sahel countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal – are grappling to recover from last year’s drought.