SWELA petitions Biya on Anglophone crisis

The South West Elites Association has written to the Head of State Paul Biya calling on him to take measures to end the crisis currently rocking the two English-Speaking Regions of the country.

In five strong points raised by the elites of the South West Region, they called on the Head of State to end the war in the two anglophone regions between the military and activists.

In addition, they called on the Head of State to free all arrested and detained as a result of the crisis as a prelude to dialogue to take place.

The whereabouts of Julius Ayuk Tabe and 46 others who were arrested in Nigeria and extradited to Cameroon have not been seen since January though Communications Officer Issa Tchiroma Bakary has confirmed they are fine and healthy. However, SWELA has called on the Head of State to task the Communication boss to produce the separatist leaders as confirmation that they are still alive.

They have equally called on the Head of State to task the Government to make available funds to begin repartriating Cameroonian refugees who are in Nigeria and finally stressed for an inclusive dialogue.