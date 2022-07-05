Swiss Ambassador Applauds Cameroon’s Bilingualism Commission

The Swiss ambassador His Excellency, Martin Strub made the appraisal on friday julty 1st. This was after he was received in an audience by the President of the Bilingualism Commission, former Prime minister ,Peter Mafany Musonge.

In attendance during the audience, was a collaboration of the Swiss Ambassador,the vice president and Secretary General of the Bilingualism Commission, Oumarou Djika Saidou and Dr. Chi Asafor respectively. Emerging from the audience, which was his first meeting since arriving in Cameroon with authorities of the commission, Ambassador Strub told reporters that he took delight in what the institution has done in just over five years.

“It was my first visit to the President of the commission. I was impressed by the activities that they have carried out in five years of existence. Among other things, we discussed the possibility of a study visit to Switzerland. We discussed this in terms of continuing the cooperation we had since the members of the commission visited Switzerland in 2017, sharing experience” explains His excellency.He notes that unlike Cameroon who has two official languages, namely French and English, Switzerland has four.

Putting the situation in both countries side by side, the diplomat is sure of a solid foundation with Cameroon as a partner.The Bilingualism Commission has since its creation been at the forefront of combating hate speech and xenophobia nationwide. Thanks to this commission, Cameroon now has a law against Xenophobia and hate speech. The NCPBM commission has also boosted the use of both official languages in public institutions.