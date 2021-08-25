Symptoms of COVID third wave detected in Ethiopia: Official

The Ministry of Health Tuesday announced that symptoms of a third wave of the COVID- 19 pandemic have been detected in Ethiopia.There are indications COVID-19 third wave outbreak is occurring in Ethiopia, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said in a briefing and urged the general public to take all proper cautions.

Dr. Lia said 5,547 citizens were infected by COVID-19 last week alone.

Of these, 510 people are in severe conditions while 66 died from the virus.

According to her, the rate of infection which was 2-3 percent a few months ago has jumped to 12 percent.

The number of infected people was 1,000 last Saturday alone and it demonstrates the rapid increase of the virus and was the highest since the start of the outbreak in Ethiopia, the minister elaborated.

Indicating that the key to curb the spread of the pandemic is in the hands of the public, she recommended reduction of meetings, keeping physical distance, proper hand washing and vaccination.

Immunization services have been made available in all health centers across the country, she said.