Syrups linked to Gambia infant deaths safe – India

India has sprang in defense of four cough syrups linked to the death of children in The Gambia earlier this year after being tested and found to comply with health safety standards, APA learnt on Friday.The Asian nation had promised to investigate the safety of the syrups after the World Health Organisation said samples it acquired from tests it had carried out of the cough mixtures were found to be laced with toxic diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol contaminants which are fatal to humans.

At least 70 child deaths from Acute Kidney Injury in The Gambia were linked to the intake of the syrups from Maiden Pharmaceutical based in India which is renowned as a major drug supplier to Africa.

The cough syrups in question are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

In a December 13th letter to the WHO, the controller general of the Indian drugs regulator, Dr. VG Somani claimed there is no tangible evidence that the syrups were responsible for the death of the Gambian children after tests were carried out in October.

According to Somani the samples from the test showed no contaminants which could cause death.

His statement was backed by claims by deputy minister Bhagwanth Khuba who said said the samples confirmed the drugs as well within health safety standards.

The Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh had carried out the test, which was also examined by a panel of experts based in India.

Following the infant deaths in Gambia, the WHO had declared a worldwide alert to the possible dangers the syrups might cause.