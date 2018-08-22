Taiwan pumps $55 000 into eSwatini health fund

The government of Taiwan has donated $50 000 to the Phalala Fund, a financial aid for patients who need specialized treatment outside eSwatini.The money was presented by Acting Taiwan Ambassador Peter Tsai to the ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Tsai said the money was a token of appreciation for the support that eSwatini gave to Taiwanese Ambassador Thomas Chan who became indisposed while he was in the country a few months ago.

Chan has since returned to his country where he is receiving medical attention.

Health Minister Sibongile Ndlela received the money and said it would be reserved for patients suffering from cancers and injuries who cannot get the needed medical treatment locally.

The Phalala Fund is currently failing to settle a debt of over $2.8 million that it has with South African medical institutions.

e-Swatini is one of a few countries in Africa maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan despite pressure from China which holds it as a renegade province.