Taiwanese leader arrives for Swazi King’s birthday celebrations

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan has arrived in Swaziland for joint celebrations to mark the 50th birthday anniversary of King Mswati III and the Golden Jubilee commemoration to be held in Mbabane on Thursday.Tsai arrived on Tuesday afternoon at the head of a Taiwanese delegation comprising cabinet ministers.

She became the first foreign dignitary to arrive for Thursday’s joint ceremony. Other heads of state expected include Zambian President Edgar Lungu, newly-elected Botswana leader Mokgweetsi Masisi and Deputy President of the Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

The double celebrations will start off with the king’s birthday, which has been combined with the Independence celebration.