Tallow Oil, Chariot Oil to resume oil hunt in Namibia

The search for elusive oil and gas along Namibian shores is expected to resume in the next six months.Mines and Energy Miniser Tom Alweendo revealed in parliament on Thursday that independent oil explorers – Tullow Oil and Chariot Oil and Gas – both London-based are expected to drill two new wells.

“Taking advantage of the current market downturn with the cost of services currently low, oil exploration companies are readying themselves to start drilling in our waters.

“And in this respect in the next six months or so we expect two oil wells to be drilled at the cost of more than $75 million. And the companies that are going to be drilling are Tullow Oil and Chariot Oil.

“And we are hopeful that this time around they are going to find some commercial discovery,” Alweendo said.

The two London-based oil and gas exploration companies have invested millions of dollars in hunt for oil and gas offshore Namibia – in the Atlantic Ocean.

Chariot was one of the first oil and gas explorers to secure its licence areas offshore Namibia.

The company holds a significant acreage position totaling 16,800 km² and its licences are located within the Luderitz Basin.

In the past years, the company has drilled two deepwater exploration wells, which it said has secured one of the largest databases of seismic and well data across the region.

Tullow has exploration interests in Namibia across two offshore Petroleum Exploration Licences – PEL30 and PEL37 – totaling 23, 095 km². Tullow said at the beginning of the year that it be drilling a well in the PEL37, that will target light oil.

“Interpretation of the 3D survey across the PEL30 and PEL37 licences has yielded significant prospectivity in shallow water.

In 2016, Tullow focused on interpreting previously acquired seismic surveys to prepare prospects in advance of making the decision on whether to drill. Encouraging oil plays have been identified in both the PEL30 and PEL37 licences in Namibia,” Tullow said in a post on its website.