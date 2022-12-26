Tanker driver arrested as S/Africa comes to terms with gas explosion horror

South African police have arrested the driver of a gas tanker following a deadly explosion near Johannesburg at the weekend that has left the country shocked.A tanker transporting liquefied petroleum gas exploded on Saturday after it got stuck under a low-level bridge near Tambo Memorial Hospital in the suburb of Boksburg east of Johannesburg, affecting several buildings there.

The massive explosion could be felt some five kilometres away, according to officials.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said on Sunday that the driver was placed under arrest at a hospital where he was receiving treatment for minor injuries.

“The suspect will appear before the Boksburg Magistrates on 28 December,” Muridili said.

She said the driver was being charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent driving, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla told journalists on Sunday that the death toll from the best stood at 15 fatalities, while several other victims are still in hospital from severe burn wounds.