Tanzanai: BOT liquidates five banks

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has revoked the licence of five banks and placed them under compulsory liquidation, after failing to meet mandatory capital requirements.BOT Governor Benno Ndulu said this Thursday in Dar es Salaam when briefing journalists about the liquidation of the five banks, which failed to meet the capital threshold of Sh2 billion, hence violating the

requirements of the Banking and Financial Institutions Act 2006 and its regulations.

He named the banks as Covenant Bank for Women (Tanzania) Limited, Efatha Bank Limited, Njombe Community Bank Limited, Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank Limited, and Meru Community Bank Limited.

“We gave the banks a period of five years, from 2012 to June 2017, to have a capital of Sh2 billion and added a grace period of six months, from June to December 2017, but they failed.

“Therefore, to allow them continue with operations is detrimental to the interest of depositors and pose a risk to the stability of the financial system,” he said.

According to Ndulu, another three banks, including Kilimanjaro Cooperative Bank Limited, Tanzania Women’s Bank Plc and Tandahimba Community Bank Limited that were in the same position, but were able to submit a strategic plan on how they would be able to raise the required capital, and they have been

given another six months, until June 2018, to meet the said banking requirements.