Tanzania impounds 1, 206 illegal fishing nets

Tanzania says 1, 206 bales of fishing nets allegedly woven with outlawed tiny mesh specifications, have been impounded in the wake of an impromptu inspection by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.The patrolling officer for the Centre for Fishing Resources Management in Mwanza, West Ndembati said in Arusha on Tuesday that officials from the ministry had been tipped off by some workers at the factory in Njiro on illegal activities there.

The nets with holes of measurements under 8 millimetres and packed in more than 1200 bales each with four rolls were discovered inside the Sun-Flag Textile Factory located in Njiro section of Themi Hills, within the Arusha industrial area.

It emerged that, in addition to plaiting mosquito repelling bed nets, the factory had illegally installed production lines for special nets ordered by racketeers for netting under-age fish and which also tampered with vegetation.

Ndembati, who headed the ministerial committee, said the 50 tonne nets consignment was worth over $132,743.

“The minister in charge has ordered the destruction of seven tonnes of similar nets that were discovered at the same factory in Arusha and imposed a $44,247.5 fine on the Sun-Flag management,” the official added.

According to Ndembati, the minister further instructed that they remain behind and monitor goings-on there.