Tanzania: Mass arrest ahead of post-electoral demo

Police in Tanzania have arrested several opposition supporters including Freeman Mbowe ahead of a planned street protest against the result of the presidential election, APA can report on Monday.Mbowe leads the main opposition Chadema party which has vowed to challenge last week’s elections after incumbent John Magufuli was declared the winner with 84 percent of the vote.

Among those being detained over a proposed demonstration Isaya Mwita and Boniface Jacob, former mayors of Dar es Salaam and Ubungo municipality respectively.

The opposition have alleged widespread irregularities during voting and demanded that the results of the polls be scrapped in favour of fresh elections.

Meanwhile Tundu Lissu, Magufuli’s main challenger in the elections who has not been arrested is vowing to take to the streets to demand “justice at the polls”

He had earlier confirmed the arrest of the top Chadema opposition figures.

Magufuli who seems to have won a second term has promised it would be his final bid for the presidency despite calls from his ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party for him to extend his stint in charge.

The US has said it was concerned about some irregularities at the polls.