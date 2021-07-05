International › APA

Happening now

Tanzania schools reopen as Covid rules revised

Published on 05.07.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The Tanzanian government has reopened schools as health officials decide on revising their safety regulations which were introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19.The permanent secretary at the Tanzanian Ministry of Health, Abel  Makubi said pupils and students are returning to schools despite what it said is the rapid increase in Covid cases worldwide.

According to him, the 2020 Covid-19 preventive  guidelines for schools, universities and educational institutions have been reviewed with a view to improving on them.

As students return to school all educational institutions will be provided with hand-washing facilities while physical distancing would be mandatory.

Under the new guidelines both students and teachers would be trained on prevention methods aimed at tackling the spread of the disease.

“This guideline is targeting to create a  conducive environment for educational institutions including  universities, primary and secondary  schools, nursery schools and day-care centres before students resume  classes,” Makubi said.

Some of the new additions to the revised regulations are  improving the environment around educational institutions and health  examination.

The government which has also resolved to manufacture its own vaccines is set to receive stocks of the jab in December.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Dodoma, PS Makubi said the recent spike in Covid-19 outbreak in and outside the country suggests the presence of transmissions in local communities.

Unlike her late predecessor John Magufuli, who was accused of being a Covid denialist, current president Salia Suluhu Hassan has espoused a more head-on approach to tackling the scourge.

 

 

 

