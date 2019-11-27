Tanzania, Suriname back Kenya’s bid for UN Security Council seat

Tanzania and Suriname on Tuesday evening pledged their support for Kenya’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council during the election scheduled for June next year.The assurances were delivered to President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi by Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi and the President of Suriname Desire Delano Bouterse.

Kabudi who paid President Kenyatta a courtesy visit as a special envoy of President John Pombe Magufuli, said Tanzania has full confidence in the ability of Kenya to represent the African continent in the security council.

“We have confidence in Kenya, that you will champion the African voice and will strongly advocate the continent’s position in the UN body,” Kabudi said.

The special envoy, who was accompanied by Tanzania’s ambassador to Kenya Dr Batilda Salha Buriani, acknowledged Kenya’s leading role in the push for a united and progressive Africa.

In a separate meeting, President Bouterse, who is in the country on a private visit, assured President Kenyatta of his country’s support for Kenya’s UNSC bid.

The Suriname leader, who was accompanied by First Lady Ingrid Waldring Bouterse, thanked President Kenyatta for his visionary leadership saying Kenya is an emerging regional economic giant.

Besides Suriname’s support for Kenya’s UNSC bid, the two leaders discussed opportunities for deepening bilateral ties between the two countries through trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of the upcoming African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) conference to be held in Nairobi early next month saying the meeting will help deepen relations between the Caribbean and the African continent.