Tanzania urged to drop charges against detained journo

Published on 13.08.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

The Committee to Protect Journalists, an organization that advocates for press freedom worldwide, has urged President John Pombe Magufuli to drop charges against freelance journalist Erick Kabendera and provide a public accounting of the fate of missing journalist Azory Gwanda.The CPJ appeal is contained  in a letter to President Magufuli written by its Executive Director Joel  Simon of which a copy was obtained Tuesday by APA in Kigali.

In  the letter, CPJ said that just last month at the Defend Media Freedom  Conference in London, Foreign Minister Palamagamba Kabudi affirmed that the Tanzania government wants to facilitate investigative journalism and  ensure that journalists are protected against any actions, persecution  or impunity.

Allowing Kabendera to return to his  work, and taking Gwanda’s disappearance seriously, would be important  step toward fulfilling these pledges, CPJ emphasized in the letter.

Kabendera  was taken forcefully from his home on July 29, 2019, and denied access  to a lawyer for more than 24 hours. Police initially claimed they were  investigating Kabendera’s citizenship.

However, days after his  arrest prosecutors switched tracks and charged him with economic crimes,  for which he cannot qualify for bail. 

He was moved between police  stations several times during his interrogation. 

The manner of his  arrest and detention suggests retaliation that seeks to silence his  critical reporting, including on divisions within the ruling party, CPJ  pointed out in the letter.

On Gwanda, CPJ said he also  worked as a freelance journalist, based in the Coast Region. 

He went  missing on November 21, 2017, in the company of unidentified men believed to be security personnel.

Prior to  that, Gwanda chronicled mysterious killings and abductions, including of ruling party officials and police officers. 

Despite calls for an  investigation from his family, Tanzanian media and civil society, and  United Nations experts, there has been no credible accounting for his  fate.

Instead, officials have sent mixed signals about their knowledge of his whereabouts while stonewalling about  progress in the investigation.

The CPJ letter also referred  to remarks made in a July interview by Foreign Minister Kabudi claiming  that Gwanda was one of many people who had “disappeared and died” in the  Rufiji region.

Although Kabudi later said his  comments were taken out of context and he did not know Gwanda’s fate, his comments are deeply troubling and underscore the urgent need to  investigate what has happened to this journalist.

CPJ emphasizes  that these cases strike fear in the local media community and have the  potential to exacerbate a culture of self-censorship, as journalists  retreat from critical reporting for fear of facing a similar fate.

They  are also emblematic of the rapid deterioration of press freedom in Tanzania, which has included the suspension of media outlets on specious  allegations, restrictive regulation, and legal harassment of  journalists, as CPJ has documented.

The CPJ in the letter  underscored that public commitments that Tanzania has made to press  freedom will remain empty words without urgent action.

It reminded  President Magufuli that the goals that his government has set for itself, including rooting out corruption, cannot be fulfilled without a  press that is able to operate independently, safely, and without fear of  retaliation.

“We therefore urge your government to immediately  free Kabendera and drop all charges against him, and ensure that  Gwanda’s case is investigated thoroughly and the findings made public”,  CPJ added.

CPJ also said it would welcome an opportunity to meet  representatives of the government to discuss these concerns. 

