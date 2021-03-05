Tanzania uses steam machines to treat Covid patients

International › APA

Published on 05.03.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Tanzania is introducing steaming machines to treat its growing coronavirus cases, APA has learnt on Friday.The machines infused with herbal antidotes have been installed in Muhimbili National Hospital, the country’s biggest referral treatment facility in the capital Dar es Salaam, according to The Citizen newspaper.  

Patients are locked in hospital booths where they spend five minutes inhaling the herbal steam which Tanzanian health authorities say is an effective treatment against coronavirus.

The use of the machines costs $2 and there are plans to introduce this treatment therapy to other hospitals spread across Tanzania.

Since late February, the Health ministry had embarked on a spirited campaign to boost public confidence in the steam machines for the sole purpose of treating the virus. 

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) which has often criticised Tanzania’s handling of the coronavirus, does not recognise the use of steams to treat the virus.

President John Magufuli’s government has come under fire internationally for allegedly withholding data on the situation of the pandemic, apparently indifferent to its presence in the country.

