Tanzanian leader due in Zimbabwe on official visit

Tanzanian President John Magufuli is expected in Harare on Tuesday at the start of a two-day official visit to Zimbabwe.In a statement, Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said “an official dinner will be held at State House in his honour” on Tuesday night.

The Tanzanian leader would come to Zimbabwe following an official visit to Namibia, which currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Magufuli is expected to take over the rotating SADC chairmanship from Namibia’s President Hage Geingob when the regional bloc holds its annual summit in Tanzania in August this year.