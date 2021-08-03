Tanzania’s president arrives in Rwanda for state visit

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived here on Monday for a two-day state visit to Rwanda, the first since she assumed office in March this year following the passing on of President John Pombe Magufuli.Upon arrival, the visiting Tanzanian President visited Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay respect to the over 280,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

During the visit, the two countries signed an agreement on cooperation in areas of immigration and an agreement on cooperation in education.

Rwanda and Tanzania also signed an agreement on cooperation in the regulation of medical products.

Tanzanian President will also attend a grand welcome banquet hosted by Rwandan President Paul agame here Monday evening.

In his speech, Rwandan President Paul Kagame noted that Rwanda and Tanzania are united by much more than the border that separates the two countries but rather historical ties.

“Rwanda and Tanzania share more than just a border. Our strong historical ties, the common aspiration to deliver prosperity to our people,” Kagame said.

On the second day of her visit, President Suluhu will visit several companies in various sectors including the Kigali Special Economic Zone which is home to 120 companies with activities ranging from manufacturing, agro-processing and education among others.