Taskforce set up to address SA attacks targeting migrants

South Africa has set up a task team made up of government officials and members of the diplomatic corps to look into the recent xenophobic attacks against Malawians and other foreign nationals in the port city of Durban.The development was announced by International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Friday at the conclusion of a meeting with ambassadors from African countries in South Africa.

The meeting was a follow up to the first meeting that took place on Monday, where the ministers together with the envoys committed to working together to find a lasting solution to issues relating to incidents of attacks between South Africans and foreign nationals.

Sisulu said the task team would comprise officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, home affairs, police and representatives of the diplomatic community.

The team would put together a consolidated report on the issues raised during the meeting.

“The emphasis right now is on the sporadic attacks – their extent, source and how much it costs the taxpayer. In our next session, we are hoping to deal with the socio-economic problems that give rise to some of the sporadic attacks,” Sisulu said.

DR Congo Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Bene M’poko, said the envoys appreciated the frank discussions at the meeting, saying it was important for the diplomatic community to get facts so that matters of concern were attended to and resolved.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele also attended the meeting.