Taxi driver badly hurt in Spain’s ‘anti-Uber’ strike

Published on 22.01.2019 at 20h54 by AFP

A taxi driver protesting in Madrid against Uber-like services was seriously hurt after colliding with a car on Tuesday as a strike continues in the Spanish capital and Barcelona with occasional clashes.

He “is in very serious condition,” a spokeswoman for Madrid’s La Paz hospital told AFP.

Emergency services in Madrid tweeted that the man, in his thirties, had suffered a brain injury.

The accident took place in Madrid during a protest by taxi drivers who blocked off a highway on Tuesday afternoon.

The drivers in the city started an indefinite strike on Monday in protest at competition from ride-hailing services such as Uber or Cabify, also known as VTCs (Tourism Vehicles with Chauffeur).

Footage broadcast by Spanish media showed the taxi driver, wearing a yellow vest like anti-government protesters in France, jump onto the bonnet of a black vehicle surrounded by demonstrators.

He fell heavily onto the road as the vehicle sped off, pursued by protesters.

The Civil Guard police force told AFP the driver of the vehicle involved in Tuesday’s accident had turned himself in and was questioned before being released.

There were also clashes in Barcelona, where taxi drivers have been on strike since Friday.

Unauto VTC, the association representing the sector, said 80 VTCs had been damaged in Barcelona and 50 in Madrid during the strike.

On Monday, taxi drivers in Barcelona tried to force their way into the Catalan regional parliament but were held back by police.

Spanish taxi drivers complain that rival drivers from ride-hailing apps compete unfairly since they do not face the same regulations and costs.

In Barcelona, they are also angry about new regulations unveiled Friday by Catalonia’s regional government obliging VTC clients to book their services at least 15 minutes in advance.

Taxis argue that ride-hailing services are not a taxi service by law and should therefore be booked 12 to 24 hours ahead of time.