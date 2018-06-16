Taxi driver injures seven by the Kremlin

A Moscow taxi driver injured seven people Saturday after apparently losing control of his car a few hundred meters away from the Kremlin, police said.

The driver, identified by Moscow city authorities as a national of the central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan, was taken into custody for questioning.

“The preliminary cause of the accident is that the driver lost control of the vehicle,” the Moscow police department said in a statement.

ITAR-TASS quoted the Moscow health department as saying eight people were hurt.

The Moscow city government tweeted photographs of the yellow cab sustaining damage to its front bumper and being towed away.

The incident occurred on the third day of the Russia World Cup, with Moscow packed with foreign tourists who snap pictures of the Kremlin and Red Square.

The police did not identify the nationalities of the seven injured, although the Interfax news agency cited an unidentified source as saying that several Mexicans were hurt.