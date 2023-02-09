Taxi Prices Increases by FCFA 50 in Cameroon

The purpose of the meeting held was to examine the increase in urban and sub urban transport prices. It was thus decided that in the coming days, the price of daytime pick-up will increase from 250 to 300 CFA francs per day and from 300 to 350 CFA francs from 10pm to 6am. An order from the Minister of Commerce is expected in the next few days to materialise this agreement.

Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana adds however that “the fundamental principle is that of price negotiation between transporters and travellers”, and that this increase is not applicable to pupils, students and people with reduced mobility who remain at 250 FCFA day and 300 FCFA night.

This increase in urban and suburban transport fares was expected. The transport unions had threatened to go on strike if the fares were not increased after the increase in fuel prices. Prices at the pump have been raised by 15.8% for super and 25.2% for diesel. Since 1 February, a litre of super has cost CFAF 730 compared to CFAF 630 previously, and a litre of diesel has cost CFAF 720 compared to CFAF 575 previously.

The last time taxi fares were increased was in 2014. Prices rose from CFAF 200 to CFAF 250 during the day and from CFAF 250 to CFAF 300 at night.