TB Joshua begins final journey

Published on 08.07.2021

Joshua's body, dressed in a white suit in transparent casket, displayed for mourners
The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua began his journey to the land of no return this Thursday July 8.

 

Thousands turned out this Thursday to pay their last respect to the Nigerian preacher after his coffining, following a service of songs and an all-night praise that started from 12 midnight.

Before today, Christians of the SCOAN have been celebrating his life and legacy through tribute services held on July 6 and 7 from 10am to 7pm in a week-long funeral ceremony in honour of the deceased.

His remains will be lowered into mother earth on Friday July 9, after a funeral service that will start at 10am.

All these funeral activities are been broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, on GOTV, DSTV and streamed live on his Facebook account where the late TB Joshua has over 6 million followers, largest of any religious figure in Africa.

The renowned preacher who claimed his prayers could cure AIDS slept in the Lord on June 5 at the age of 57.

