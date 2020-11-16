International › APA

Happening now

Team Rwanda cycling national team off to Cameroon for Grand Prix Chantal Biya 2020

Published on 16.11.2020 at 23h21 by APA News

Team Rwanda Cycling national team left the country for Cameroon Monday ahead of the 20th Grand Prix Chantal Biya that starts on Wednesday.Rwanda will be represented by six riders led by former Tour du Rwanda winners Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha.

The  six-man Team Rwanda roster also includes youngster Renus Byiza Uhiriwe,  Patrick Byukusenge, Moïse Mugisha and Didier Munyaneza.

Grand  Prix Chantal Biya, with a total 699km distance, is the first race  outside Rwanda the national team is participating in this year due to  the coronavirus pandemic. It is also the team’s first competitive race  since the 2020 Tour du Rwanda in March.

Following are stages of Grand Prix Chantal 2020 cycling competition :

Nov. 18 – Stage 1: Douala – Douala (92km)

Nov. 19 – Stage 2: Akonolinga – Abang-Mbang (139.5Km)

Nov. 20 – Stage 3: Yaounde – Ebolowa-Nklandom (167 Km)

Nov. 21 – Stage 4: Zoétélé – Nkpwang-Meyomes sala (116.4 Km)

Nov. 22 – Stage 5: Sangmelima – Yaoundé (166.4 Km)

For  nearly a decade now, Rwanda has been a constant feature in top five of  the cycling nations on the continent, and the sport is widely regarded  as the most performing sport in Rwanda.

Until 2009, Tour du  Rwanda was an amateur race and only attracted local teams and riders.  Today, it is considered as the biggest cycling event on the continent.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top