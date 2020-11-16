Team Rwanda cycling national team off to Cameroon for Grand Prix Chantal Biya 2020

Team Rwanda Cycling national team left the country for Cameroon Monday ahead of the 20th Grand Prix Chantal Biya that starts on Wednesday.Rwanda will be represented by six riders led by former Tour du Rwanda winners Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha.

The six-man Team Rwanda roster also includes youngster Renus Byiza Uhiriwe, Patrick Byukusenge, Moïse Mugisha and Didier Munyaneza.

Grand Prix Chantal Biya, with a total 699km distance, is the first race outside Rwanda the national team is participating in this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also the team’s first competitive race since the 2020 Tour du Rwanda in March.

Following are stages of Grand Prix Chantal 2020 cycling competition :

Nov. 18 – Stage 1: Douala – Douala (92km)

Nov. 19 – Stage 2: Akonolinga – Abang-Mbang (139.5Km)

Nov. 20 – Stage 3: Yaounde – Ebolowa-Nklandom (167 Km)

Nov. 21 – Stage 4: Zoétélé – Nkpwang-Meyomes sala (116.4 Km)

Nov. 22 – Stage 5: Sangmelima – Yaoundé (166.4 Km)

For nearly a decade now, Rwanda has been a constant feature in top five of the cycling nations on the continent, and the sport is widely regarded as the most performing sport in Rwanda.

Until 2009, Tour du Rwanda was an amateur race and only attracted local teams and riders. Today, it is considered as the biggest cycling event on the continent.