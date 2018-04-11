Team South Africa excels at Commonwealth Games in Down Under

The South African government has congratulated Team South Africa for flying the flag high at the current Commonwealth Games being held in Australia.The games, now in their seventh day, have seen South Africa collect nine gold medals along with six silver and six bronze medals in the teams’ overall tally of 21 medals.

“Government is especially elated at our star athlete Caster Semenya’s smashing win in which she broke the world record in the 1500m race and finished in a time of 4:00.71,” the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the record-making run, Semenya broke legendary athlete Zola Budd’s 34-year-old South African record set in 1984 when black athletes were not allowed to compete with their white counterparts in the era of apartheid rule.

Budd, due to her British roots, went on to run at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics under Team Britain after South Africa was banned from the Olympics movement for its racial segregation policies.

“We are proud of all our participants at the Commonwealth games. Their success is a result of hard work, determination and perseverance. Sports is one of the social fabric that binds us together as South Africans. May the success of the South African team inspire aspiring young sports athletes,” Government Communication and Information Service’s Acting Director-General Phumla Williams said.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018), which kicked off on 4 April, will run until 15 April in Gold Coast city.

The Games have welcomed more than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71 Commonwealth nations and territories to the Gold Coast and event cities Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville, to share in the celebration of sport, entertainment and culture.

The largest sporting event to be staged in Australia this decade, the Gold Coast 2018, will feature the largest integrated sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, comprising 18 sports and seven para-sports.

Beach Volleyball, Para Triathlon and Women’s Rugby Sevens will make their Commonwealth Games debuts and for the first time at a Commonwealth Games, an equal number of men’s and women’s medal events will be contested.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) was established in January 2012 to prepare for the event.