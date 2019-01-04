TEF opens application for 5th entrepreneurship programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2019 cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

Going by a statement from the Foundation, 1,000 selected applicants are expected to join the current 4,470 beneficiaries of the Programme. Since 2015, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme – the only African-funded entrepreneurial catalyst of its kind – has empowered 4,470 African entrepreneurs, with seed capital of $5,000 each; twelve weeks of accelerated online business training; access to experienced mentors; and membership of Africa’s largest entrepreneurial ecosystem.

It should be recalled that beneficiaries of the Programme have been profiled in global media, including the Forbes (Africa) 30 Under 30 list. They have attracted the attention of investors, as well as have been recipients of awards, including the Google Impact Challenge and the Chivas’ “The Venture” Award for Social Entrepreneurs.

The Entrepreneurship Programme has equally facilitated exchanges between African entrepreneurs and local and global public sector leaders, investors and development partners, raising their business profiles, scaling their opportunities, showcasing their innovation and identifying ways to further strengthen the business environment in Africa. In June 2018, the Foundation convened a forum with President Emmanuel Macron of France and young African entrepreneurs. In October 2018, the Foundation was proud to have President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya address the gathering of young African entrepreneurs at the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum.

TEF has stated that the Entrepreneurship Programme is open to citizens and legal residents of all African countries, who run for-profit businesses based in Africa that are no older than three years. The deadline for applications submission is March 1, 2019.

Applications will be judged based on criteria including: feasibility, scalability and potential for growth of the product/service; market opportunity for the idea/business; financial understanding, leadership potential and entrepreneurial skills.

Applicants can apply on TEFConnect – www.tefconnect.com – the largest digital networking platform for African entrepreneurs.

Additional Information:

Link to the Impact Documentary showing the transformative and impactful stories of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs: https://goo.gl/XcYqCP